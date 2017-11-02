 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLY ATTRACTIVE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's BIRTHDAY CAKE Is As Beautiful As Her (PICTURE)

No words are enough to describe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty. The diva celebrated her 44th birthday recently (hard to believe!).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Unknown Facts from her life | FilmiBeat

Here's The Picture They posted this picture and wrote, "Some cakes are just a Little extra special ... #ediblefabric #ballgown #guesswho #happybirthdayaishwarya #happybirthash #chocolatecake #dollcake #microbakery #mumbai #teamaishwaryara #mumbaibaker." What Aishwarya Did On Her Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday was marked by low-key celebrations. The actor visited Siddhivinayak temple along with Brindya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Religious Aishwarya Aish never misses to take the blessings of Siddhivinayak on her special days. The diva also visited the temple on her wedding anniversary. Aishwarya Always Does Some Charity Work On Her Birthday A source had informed a daily, "Last year, she had sponsored the surgeries of 100 children with cleft palate. This year, she will feed underprivileged children.'' Why No Party Was Organised This Year? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost her father in March this year. The actress was very attached to her father and hence no bash was organised this year. Abhishek & Aaradhya Had Ordered Aishwarya's Favourite Cake A source had told Mid-Day "Abhishek and Aaradhya have ordered Aishwarya's favourite cake, which will be cut when the Bachchan family gets together in the evening.'' The Source Had Also Informed ''Aishwarya will drop Aaradhya to school in the morning, and then head to her mom Vrinda Rai's Bandra apartment. The mother-daughter duo will spend some quality time together." On The Work Front Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will get busy with the shooting of Fanney Khan very soon.

Aishwarya Rai walked down the Cannes red carpet in a Michael Cinco gown this year and garnered immense praise from the fashion police as she herself was looking like Cinderella. Now to celebrate her special day, the Dessert Co. by Tania made a beautiful cake and named it as the 'edible gown.'

Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read: I LOVE GAURI'S BODY! I Would LEAVE My Career For Her; She's The Only Thing I Have: Shahrukh Khan