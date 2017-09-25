 »   »   » WE'RE DEAD! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan & Gauri BOND At The Vogue Women Of The Year Awards

It doesn't happen everyday when the iconic on-screen pair of the Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan get clicked in the same frame. A few hours ago, the duo attended the 'Vogue Women Of The Year' Awards and left the media go crazy (quite, literally).

Apart from Aishwarya Rai & Shahrukh, celebs including Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor were also seen in the attendance in their sensational avatars.

Oh My God! Shahrukh & Gauri Khan pose together with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and we're just delighted to see them in one frame. Aishwarya Rai & SRK Steal The Show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan set the red carpet on fire as they attend the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards. Gauri Pose With Her Best Buddies On the other side, SRK's stunning wife, Gauri Khan was rather seen posing for the media with Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan. She Killed It! Meanwhile, Twitterati can't stop gushing about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sensational avatar at the do. We won't be wrong if we say, she nailed the ‘bewitching black' look like a pro. And She Was Honoured With The Title Of.. The incredible Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took home the trophy for ‘Vogue Influencer Of The Decade' at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards. Epic! "We shot our own VOGUE cover!!!! This ones for you @vogueindia," wrote Karan Johar, while sharing this picture on Instagram. Awww! Manish Malhotra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a pose and have us gushing over their sweet bonding. Here Comes The ‘Fashionista’ Sonam looked drop dead gorgeous in a dark green gown and finished her look with the pink lips and a pair of earrings. Anushka Sharma & Radhika Apte Anushka Sharma chose a silver gown for the special night. Whereas, Radhika Apte looked damn hot in her bold white outfit. Sonam Shares Inside Pics.. Sonam shares live pictures from the award night on her Instagram page. She can be seen here posing for selfies with daddy Anil Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor. B’wood Beauties Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Athiya Shetty sizzle at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards red carpet. Twinkle Khanna Looks Red Hot! Twinkle Khanna was honoured with the title of the ‘Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year Awards'. Awesome! Shahrukh Khan took home the Vogue Entertainer of the Decade Award. Too Much Awesomeness In One Frame The very handsome Arjun Kapoor strikes a pose with Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan, while walking the red carpet. The Highlight Of The Entire Night While, all celebs looked at their glamorous best, Twitter/Instagram can't stop buzzing with the pictures of Shahrukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the star-studded night.

Also, have a look at this sweet video of Shahrukh Khan, greeting the gorgeous diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the red carpet..