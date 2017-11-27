 »   »   » WHY SO SURPRISED? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Clicked Outside Mother's House; Looks Simple Yet Elegant

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted outside her mother's house.
It seems that the actress was not expecting paparazzi at Brainda Rai's place and was looking a bit surprised and tensed after seeing them. Check out her latest pictures below.
Simple Yet Elegant
Aishwarya was spotted wearing a white long-sleeved top and a with black skinny jeans, red pumps and black sunglasses.
Aishwarya's Parents' House
Aishwarya's mother Vrinda owns a flat on the 12th floor in the 16-storey building.
It Was In The News..
Last month, a fire broke out on one floor of the La Mer building, it's the same building where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother stay.
A Caring Daughter
Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan rushed to be with Brinda Rai immediately. In the same building, Sachin Tendulkar's in-laws also stay.
Not Many Know
When she heard about the fire, a worried Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought food and water for the residents of the apartment.
What Happened Exactly..
As per a web portal, ''When the fire broke out Aishwarya and Abhishek rushed there and found many residents of the building had come down when the news of the fire reached them.''
The Actors Helped Everyone
''She and Abhishek took them out for lunch but as Anjali's parents had to stay back, the actress got lunch for them from outside.''
A Nice Gesture
"Aishwarya had also bought plenty of water bottles and distributed them to all she met.''
She Stayed In This Building Before Marriage
''She has lived in that building for years and had stayed with her parents till she got married so she knows many of the people there.''
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with the shooting of Fanney Khan.
