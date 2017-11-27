 »   »   » RARE SIGHTING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted With Sister-in-law, Aaradhya Bonds With Cousin [PIC]

Very rarely do we get to see celebrities with their non-celeb relatives. One such rare sighting was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, while Aaradhya Bachchan was seen bonding with her cousin, Vihaan, at his birthday celebrations.

In the picture, Aishwarya and Aaradhya is also seen with Brinda Rai and Aditya Rai and the picture is too adorable to be missed. Have a look at it here..

Aww'dorable Shrima Rai, the sister-in-law of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture on the social media and we can't stop gushing over their cute family get together. Recently, Aaradhya Celebrated Her 6th Birthday Not so long ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan threw a 'princess-themed' birthday party for Aaradhya and many B-town celebs including Shahrukh and Aamir Khan were seen in attendance. In Case, If You Missed Their Pictures Seen here is Aamir Khan, posing with Bunty Walia and his wife at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash. SRK With AbRam On the other side, Shahrukh Khan and AbRam were seen having a blast at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday and they were also clicked sharing some cute moments with Amitabh Bachchan. Aaradhya With Jaya One of the most loved pictures of Aaradhya, from her birthday bash, in which she is seen feeding cake to her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. A Picture Perfect Moment When Aaradhya posed for a 'picture perfect' with her parents, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Too Much Awesomeness In One Picture When Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan posed with the birthday girl Aaradhya Bachchan and her proud parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Sweet As Sugar! And here comes the sweetest picture of Aaradhya Bachchan from her birthday bash, in which she can be seen kissing mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya & Aaradhya are one of the most loved mother-daughter duos of B-town and every time, their picture surfaces on social media, they leave their fans swooning over it again and again!

SPOTTED! Aishwarya At A Wedding, SRK-AbRam In London & Zaheer-Sagarika At Their Sangeet