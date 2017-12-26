 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Doesn't Give A DAMN About Salman Khan's Stardom; Ready For A BOX-OFFICE War

If you're one of those people who thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan must be uncomfortable with release date of her upcoming film, Fanney Khan, as it would clashing with her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan's Race 3, let us give you a shocker - Aish was much in loop about the release date of the film as well as the clash!
According to a leading daily, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was very much in the loop and the box-office clash will happen with her consent.
Here's What Prerna Said...
The producer of Fanney Khan, Prernaa Arora says, "Of course. Aishwarya is the lead actress; she was in the know when we wanted to release the film. The date has been finalized with her consent."
This Clash Will Benefit Both The Ex-lovers
While it will be too early to decide which film will emerge as the winner at the-box office, one thing is sure that the clash of Salman vs Aishwarya will attract many movie-goers, benefiting both the films!
Aishwarya Spotted With Ranbir, While Salman With Katrina
A night before Christmas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted partying with Ranbir Kapoor along with her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan and we loved to see the trio in one frame.
Pic Courtesy: Instant Bollywood
They Were Spotted At Bunty Walia's B'day Bash
The trio attended the birthday bash of Bunty Walia and we are totally crushing over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning look for the do!
Salman Spotted With Katrina
On the other side, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif wished their fans 'Merry Christmas' and looked super cute, while donning Santa hats.
Salman-Katrina Ruling The Box-office
Currently, the duo has put the box-office on fire as their latest release, Tiger Zinda Hai is being praised widely by the critics and the fans.
TZH 1st Weekend Collection
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it's creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH."