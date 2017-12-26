 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Doesn't Give A DAMN About Salman Khan's Stardom; Ready For A BOX-OFFICE War

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ready to FIGHT with Salman Khan; Here's how | FilmiBeat

If you're one of those people who thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan must be uncomfortable with release date of her upcoming film, Fanney Khan, as it would clashing with her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan's Race 3, let us give you a shocker - Aish was much in loop about the release date of the film as well as the clash!

According to a leading daily, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was very much in the loop and the box-office clash will happen with her consent.