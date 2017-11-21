 »   »   » SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Got TEARY-EYED & LOST COOL At Reporters For Scaring Aaradhya [PICS]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one doting daughter/wife/mother. A few hours ago, the actress was seen celebrating her father's birth anniversary in a very special way by joining hands with Smile Train India.
However, things turned worse when the media left Aaradhya Bachchan and other kids present at the event all scared and this left Aishwarya Rai Bachchan very furious and teary-eyed. You can check out the pictures from event below...
Here’s What Went Wrong...
It all happened when Aaradhya was about to cut the cake at the event, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there to meet and encourage cleft-lip patients.
Aishwarya Rai Lost Her Cool
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil lost her cool when the photographers present at the event started shouting at the top of their voices to get a clear shot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aishwarya Insisted The Reporters To Not Shout
However, the actress told them to calm down several times as the loud noises were scaring the kids, including her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who had also accompanied her to the event.
Aishwarya Told Them To Stop Clicking The Pictures
While they behaved themselves for some time, they started shouting again and this left Aishwarya Rai Bachchan very pissed and she angrily told the reporters "I said stop it. This is not at a premiere or a public event. Please show some respect guys. What is wrong with you, people?"
Aishwarya Is One Doting Daughter
On a related note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai had succumbed to his illness and passed away in March 2017 with his doting daughter by his side through it all.
A Day To Remember
Earlier, a source revealed to the daily, "Aishwarya has decided to celebrate her father's birthday in a special way by sponsoring surgeries for 100 children born with cleft lips and palates through the NGO, Smile Train India and announce the day as Day of Smiles."