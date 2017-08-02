 »   »   » STYLE ON POINT! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Clicked With Hubby Abhishek Bachchan & We Can't Stop Drooling

Whenever Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan step out, they make sure that they make heads turn. Recently, the duo was in New York with their darling Aaradhya, for the much needed break and we had updated you with their each and every picture.

Now, their few more pictures are doing rounds on the social media and worth drooling! We gotta say that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is killing it with her impeccable style statement. Wanna see? Here we go..

Aishwarya-Abhishek Spotted Twinning Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan can be seen co-ordinating their outfits colour and boy, they look darn stylish! The Ever Gorgeous! The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil never ceases to look gorgeous and every single time, she makes us drool over her. In Case, If You Missed Their Vacation Pictures.. For those, who missed their New York vacation pictures, have a look! Aish-Abhi Had A Blast In New York Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen enjoying every moment of her life with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in New York. The Most Happening Couple Of The B-town These pictures prove why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most happening couples of the B-town, hands down! They Look So Good! Isn't it always a delight to see Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in one frame, especially when they're holidaying in a beautiful country. Spotted At A Cafe Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snapped at upper Manhattan, New York and she looks simply stunning! Aishwarya With Young Fans When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan happily posed for a picture along wit her fans in New York. Aish With A Crew Member A crew member named Mohamed Afify had shared this picture of Mrs Bachchan and wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet such a beautiful human and an amazing person like Mrs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

On the work front, Aishwarya will soon kick-start the shoot of Fanney Khan, which also casts Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Whereas, Abhishek Bachchan is busy with the shoot of J P Dutta's Paltan.