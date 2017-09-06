 »   »   »  SHOCKER! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Refused To Work With Sunny Deol For This Reason

Hear the word Sunny Deol and the one word that would definitely come to your mind is 'dhai kilo ka haath'. The actor was one of the most popular action heroes from the 90s and continues to have a massive fan-following even today.

But you have closely followed his career, you would notice that the actor has never worked with an established actress. Well, there's a shocking reason behind this! Read on to know more deets...

No Big Heroines For Sunny As per a Catch News report, Sunny himself agreed that he has never worked with big heroines in his entire career. He Wanted Sridevi To Star In Ghayal Sunny was quoted as saying, "I approached Sridevi for Ghayal, she declined the film." The role ultimately landed in Meenakshi Sheshadri's lap. Sunny Approached Aishwarya Rai For A Film The actor revealed that he was making another film and approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But She too refused to work with Sunny. Sunny Feels Big Actresses Refuse To Work With Him Because Of This Reason The actor added, "I have approached a lot of big actresses, but none of them agreed to work with me. They refused to work with me may be because they thought ‘It is a male centric film." Sunny Ko Gussa Kyun Aaata Hai? Sunny is now all set to launch his son with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Recently, when he was asked as to why he chose to launch his son Karan rather than him being launched by other prominent banners (Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions), the actor lost his cool. 'Doesn't Vijeta Films Launch Actors Properly?' He angrily replied, "Doesn't Vijeta Films launch actors properly? Is there some kind of a glamour that goes missing when we launch anyone?" Sunny Wants The Best For His Son Sunny added, "Every Deol was launched by Vijeta. Vijeta Films launched me in Betaab, Bobby (Deol) in Barsaat and Abhay (Deol) in Socha Na Tha. I am Karan's father. Don't you think that I will do what is best for my son? Even if another banner was to launch him, Vijeta would have come on board as a producer along with them." The Ego Clash Could Have Played The Villain The actor mentioned that it is not about the production house, but the story. "If another production house was launching him and we had asked to have our say on the story of the film, there would have been ego clashes. It is about how good a story it is that launches Karan and that we know is under control when we produce the film," he signed off.

Well, point noted Sunny!