 »   »   » Airport ROMANCE! Aishwarya Rai Gives A HUG To Abhishek Bachchan; Aaradhya Bachchan Looks UPSET

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was clicked at Mumbai airport recently with daughter Aaradhya. Her darling hubby Abhishek Bachchan came to drop the lovely ladies.

As per a web portal, before leaving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a hug to Abhishek Bachchan. We must say that their romance is still alive, even after so many years. Check out the pictures of Aishwarya & Aaradhya leaving Mumbai below.

Aaradhya With Mommy Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted wearing a pink top in which she was looking adorable. But we really wonder what made her so upset? Aishwarya & Aaradhya Clicked At The Mumbai Airport Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who loves wearing black while travelling, was looking stunning in her leather jacket. We Miss Aaradhya, The Poser Aaradhya Bachchan used to give lovely poses to the paparazzi at the airport. We really miss the little poser! Aishwarya Came From Allahabad A Few Days Back This week the Bachchan family also travelled to Allahabad to immerse the ashes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father. The Holy Rituals Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vrinda Rai performed the rituals at Sangam. Later, The Bachchans Went To Visit Amitabh's Old Home After getting done with the rituals, Abhishek decided to visit the bungalow where his father lived. But They Were Not Allowed Inside According to a web portal, the Bachchans were not allowed to enter the house because of some old dispute. On The Work Front Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon start the shooting of Fanney Khan with Anil. Aishwarya's Glamorous Avatar The diva would be seen in a totally glamorous and modern avatar in the movie.

