 »   »   » INSIDE PICS & VIDEO! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan Are All SMILES, Aaradhya Caught DANCING!

No Bollywood family define royalty like the Bachchans! There's something about them that grabs each and every Bollywood lover's attention. Recently, the entire family attended a wedding and the social media is buzzing with their pictures.

Now, we have got our hands on a few more inside pictures from the wedding, in which the 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are all smiles, while in a video, Aaradhya is seen dancing with mommy Aishwarya Rai and daddy Abhishek Bachchan at the baraat.

Lovely Pics These colourful pictures of the Bachchans are too lovely to be missed. Seen here is Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Bachchan at a wedding with Abhishek Bachchan. Family Goals, Anyone? Touted as the first family of Bollywood, Bachchan parivar looked gorgeous together and gave us major family goals. Aishwarya Is One Humble Lady Seem here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan humbly posing for a picture with the guests at the wedding. Abhishek With The Same Guest With the same ladies, Abhishek Bachchan is also seen posing for a picture. Shweta Bachchan Looked Pretty Among others, Shweta Bachchan was also snapped at the wedding and she was seen with Anushka Rajan Dohsii. Big B Looks Elated At The Wedding Amitabh Bachchan shared this heartwarming picture from the family wedding on his social media page. Awww! A candid picture of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen interacting with Aaradhya and her friends. Drop-dead Gorgeous! It's difficult to take our eyes off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a red lehenga. Sandwich Sisters Anushka Rajan Doshii shared this picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Sandwich sisters". She can be seen posing here with Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan. Aishwarya & Aaradhya Another candid picture of Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya, while enjoying the wedding rituals.

Now, you have seen all the inside pictures of the Bachchans from the wedding, it's time to watch the most adorable thing on the Internet today - Aaradhya shaking legs at the baraat. Here we go...