 »   »   » WHAT RIVALRY? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Attend Ambani’s Bash

While, the entire nation is busy in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis made sure to make this day extra special by throwing a festival bash at their residence and it was attended by who's who of the B-town.
Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanajy Dutt were spotted at the party. Interestingly, after a long time, Salman & Sanjay were seen together and media went 'click..click...click'.
Have a look at their pictures below..
The Bachchan Trio
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with daughter Aaradhya and the trio looked so good in their traditional attire.
Salman-Sanjay Hug It Out..
Salman Khan's meeting with Sanjay Dutt was the highlight of the Ambani's bash.
How Sweet!
While, attending the Ganpati celebrations at the Ambani's place, they shared a warm hug and left their fans and media in awe.
Amitabh Bachchan In The House
Any Ambani's bash is incomplete without the attendance of Bollywood icon, Amitabh Bachchan. He attended the bash with his dear wife, Jaya Bachchan.
Karisma Kapoor
It doesn't happen every day when Abhishek Bachchan and his alleged ex-girlfriend, Karisma Kapoor party under one roof. But last night, it just happened..
Aamir Khan With His Family
Aamir Khan was also seen at the bash with his wife, Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan and the munchkin looked damn cute in his desi avatar.
Sanjay Dutt With Maanayata Dutt
How lovely does this pair look? Seen here is Sanjay Dutt, posing for media with his gorgeous wife, Maanayata Dutt.
The Kapurs..
Vidya Balan looked all beautiful as she was seen posing for shutterbugs with her hubby Sidharth Roy Kapur and his handsome ‘devar' Aditya Roy Kapur.
Hello Gorgeous!
Aditi Rao Hydari never fails to make heads turn. The actress looked extremely gorgeous at the Ambani's bash.