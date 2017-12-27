 »   »   » NEW INSIDE PICS From Anushka Sharma's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Katrina Kaif Grab Eyeballs

Yesterday (December 26, 2017), we spotted many B-town celebs under one roof as they graced Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's reception in Mumbai and left every movie-lovers drooling over their pictures.
Among others, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, who grabbed the limelight for their drop-dead gorgeous avatars. Both donned Manish Malhotra's outfits for Virushka's reception and their inside pictures are too sweet to be missed!
Aishwarya With Saina
Saina Nehwal shared this picture on her Instagram page with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and captioned it as saying, "With the most beautiful person in the world ....#aishwaryaraibachchan."
The Bachchans With Virushka
Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture from Virushka's reception. He can be seen posing with the newlyweds along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and Virat's mom.
How Sweet!
Power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a laugh with Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli and we're totally swooning over this picture.
Vaani With SRK
Vaani Kapoor shared this selfie from Virushka's reception, in which she can be seen posing with the King of hearts, Shahrukh Khan.
Katrina With Saina
Saina Nehwal was also seen chilling with Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif at Virushka's reception.
Shweta Bachchan Congratulates The Newlyweds
It was one rare sight to see Shweta Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in one frame. The Bachchan girl was looking absolutely stunning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree.
Awww!
Amitabh Bachchan & Anushka Sharma exchange 'namastey' and the duo is looking every bit adorable in this picture.
Yuvi With Virushka
Yuvraj Singh shared this picture on his Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "Wishing both of you a partnership of lifetime ! Lots of love cheeku and Rosie phabie ❤️ @virat.kohli @anushkasharma."
How Sweet Is That!
Shahrukh Khan, who has done many films with Anushka Sharma congratulated the couple and wrote, "My love and most most happiness to @anushkasharma @virat.kohli so happy to see them married."
Harbhajan Singh With The Newlyweds
"Last night proper bhangre Mza aa gya..#chotteveerdaviah rab Bhut khusiya deve @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #funtimes Oh piche kithe luki jaana," captioned Harbhajan Singh.