 »   »   » Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma’s Reception Pics: Aishwarya Rai, SRK, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted

After a hush-hush yet dreamy wedding ceremony in Tuscany, one of the most talented actresses of the B-town, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted a grand reception at the St. Regis, Mumbai and it was attended by who's who of the B-town.
Celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the reception party of Anushka & Virat.
Virushka Looked Like A Million Bucks
While, Anushka Sharma looked all ethereal in a tulle base Sabyasachi lehenga, Virat Kohli looked every bit handsome in Sabyasachi's indigo velvet navy bandhgala and jodhpuri trouser.
The Bachchans
The royal couple of the B-town, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at the wedding reception of Anushka & Virat, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.
Ranbir With Virushka
Ranbir Kapoor, who's a close friend of Anushka Sharma, strikes a cute pose with the dream couple.
Katrina With Her Sister
On the other side, Katrina Kaif attended Anushka Sharma's reception along with her sister, Isabelle and boy, both of them looked damn stunning!
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan, with whom Anushka Sharma made her debut in Bollywood, graced the reception party of Anushka-Virat along with Aanand L Rai.
A Gorgeous Trio
Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit Nene & Rekha strike a pose for media, gathered outside St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai.
Madhuri With Virushka
Madhuri Dixit Nene poses with the dream couple and we're totally crushing over their picture.
Awww!
Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrives at the venue along with her wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter, Ziva.
A Rare Sighting
Sara Ali Khan & Sidharth Malhotra caught chitchatting, while Karan Johar & Ibrahim Ali Khan pose for the media at Virushka's reception.
Beauty In White
Bhumi Pednekar looked drop-dead gorgeous in white as she was caught posing for the shutterbugs at Virushka's reception.
Our Favourite!
Another couple who got hitched in 2017 - Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, spotted attending Virat-Anushka's reception in Mumbai.