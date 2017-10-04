 »   »   » BATTLE OF BEAUTY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks As YOUNG As Deepika Padukone In Her Latest Photoshoot

BATTLE OF BEAUTY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks As YOUNG As Deepika Padukone In Her Latest Photoshoot

Be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Deepika Padukone, both are popular for their sharp face features and 'oh-so-perfect' gorgeousness.

While, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is good twelve years elder than Deepika, but in her recent L'Oreal photoshoot, she looks as juvenile as the Bajirao Mastani actress. Can't believe us? You gotta see it yourself!

Aishwarya VS Deepika

Can you disagree with us if we say Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is looking no less young than Deepika Padukone in her recent L'Oreal photoshoot?

Aiswarya’s Unseen Pics From Cannes

On that note, also have a look at some of the unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Bewitching In Black..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in this unseen picture from Festival De Cannes 2017.

Magical!

Mrs Bachchan stunned everyone with her appearance and looked completely magical in a Michael Cinco gown.

ARB’s Cannes Outing Is A Thing!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes outing is something which her all the fans around the world, watch out for.

Only She Can Pull Off Such Outfit With An Ease..

Fans were curious about how the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress managed to walk and sit in that majestic dress.

Aish & Rihanna

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bumped into Rihanna and the picture got too hot to handle.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, while Deepika Padukone in Padmavati. 

Story first published: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 8:45 [IST]
