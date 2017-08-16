 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan LOST Many Hollywood Movies Because Of This CONDITION

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first female from India, who opened the doors for other actresses to pursue their dreams in Hollywood. Not just films, she has graced many International events as well.

But she never left Bollywood to make a career in Hollywood. And after so many years, she has finally revealed why she lost so many Hollywood films. Check it out below.

On Not Leaving The Indian Film Industry She told a leading news channel in a recent interview at IFFM, "I was very clear about that.'' I Enjoy Indian Cinema ''Also because I enjoy Indian cinema I have had such wonderful directors to work with - I couldn't get myself to do that.'' It's Just A Different Rhythm ''That's because it is just a different rhythm - I know I can imagine some of our talent working there and experiencing it - it is exciting.'' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Aaradhya HOIST Indian Flag at IFFM 2017 | FilmiBeat Wonderful To Be A Part Of Cinema ''It is wonderful to be part of cinema irrespective of which language or part of the world it is getting made in.'' At That Time Social Media Was Still Beginning ''It is just a different rhythm with which we worked in India and overseas... At that time social media was still beginning.'' Today, You Feel More Connected ''Today, world is socially smaller, you feel more connected and the pace of life is getting faster than not to so long ago.'' I Had Many Dos & Don'ts ''I guess each one will find their own rhythm and what suits everybody. I also had so many yes and no in my list of dos and don'ts.'' It Narrowed Down My Choices ''So it narrowed down my choices and that's just the way I felt I would be comfortable.''

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be next seen in Fanney Khan.