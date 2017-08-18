 »   »   » OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Rani Mukerji Caught In One Frame AFTER AGES At Sridevi’s Party [PICS]

Yesterday night (17 August, 2017), Manish Malhotra hosted a birthday bash for his all time favourite lady, Sridevi. While, many celebs were spotted at the do, presence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, under the same roof, caught everyone's attention.
We won't be wrong if we say, we caught them in one frame together, after years and their pictures will surely make your day. After all it's such a rare sight! Have a look at their pictures..
Aish & Rani On One Frame
"#aboutlastnight. So much fun. And what a retro night. The nights I love most. #manishmalhotra hosted a cosy dinner for the fabulous @sridevi.kapoor's birthday. A fun time was had by all. In the August company #TinaAmbani #rekhaji #sridevi #ranimukerji #manish #aishwaryaraibachchan, #shabanaazmiand @balanvidya," wrote Jitesh Pillai, while sharing this inside picture on Instagram.
We Can't Stop Drooling
#AtHome @karanjohar and Me with all these Fabulous Iconic women #TinaAmbani #ShabanaAzmi #Rekha @sridevi.kapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachan #RaniMukerjee @balanvidya #unforgettable #Night," Manish Malhotra captioned the picture.
Hey Hottie!
Among others, Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor was also present at the birthday bash and boy, she looked darn hot!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turned Heads
Sporting a grey coloured gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked really gorgeous and her make-up complimented her stylish look, really well.
Vidya Balan's Post On Instagram
"I can't get over this picture...precious & priceless!! In one frame with some of the biggest & best female actors this country has ever seen...women ive long admired and been inspired by...Thank you@manishmalhotra05 for this night to remember."
How Sweet!
Rani Mukerji & Sridevi share a super-cute moment, while coming out of Manish Malhotra's house. This picture shows how much they all love Sridevi.
Aish With Manish
Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing for the media along with the host of the party, Manish Malhotra.
Can't Get Enough Of Them!
It is indeed one rare sight to have all iconic ladies of the tinsel town, in one frame. Thank you, Manish Malhotra for making it possible.