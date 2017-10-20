 »   »   » DIWALI PICS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Khan Turn Heads

This time, the Bachchans didn't throw lavish Diwali party as a few months ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father passed away. "A bereavement in the family restricts all," writes Big B on his blog.

He further wrote, "But the prayers and the other formalities shall prevail." Later, the Megastar shared a picture with 'Bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya.

On the other side, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone were spotted partying together with Karan Johar. The 'Begum' of B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted with hubby Saif Ali Khan and her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Sonam Kapoor.

Have a look at their pictures below..