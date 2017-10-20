 »   »   » DIWALI PICS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Khan Turn Heads

This time, the Bachchans didn't throw lavish Diwali party as a few months ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father passed away. "A bereavement in the family restricts all," writes Big B on his blog.
He further wrote, "But the prayers and the other formalities shall prevail." Later, the Megastar shared a picture with 'Bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya.
On the other side, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone were spotted partying together with Karan Johar. The 'Begum' of B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted with hubby Saif Ali Khan and her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Sonam Kapoor.
Have a look at their pictures below..
The Bachchans
Big B wishes his fans by sharing this picture from Diwali puja at his home. How gorgeous this Bachchan family look in this picture, hai na?
Rani With Deepika
Deepika Padukone was also seen attending Rani Mukerji's Diwali bash along with Karan Johar.
Picture Courtesy: Manav Manglani
Kareena Kapoor Looked Like A ‘Royal Beauty’
A royal photoshoot of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her hubby Saif Ali Khan during Diwali celebration.
Kareena With Sonam
The Veere Di Wedding co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor pose for a picture, while having a gala time at Diwali bash.
Sonam With Her Boyfriend
A goofy picture of Sonam Kapoor with her beau, Aanand Ahuja at her Diwali bash.
Kareena With Soha
"Happy Diwali to all - may the light dispel the darkness and bring you joy, peace and love," wrote Soha Ali Khan, while sharing this picture on her Instagram page.
Bipasha & KSG
The lovely couple, Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover snapped at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash.
The Kapoor Sisters
Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor never fail to impress us with their style statements. No need to mention that the Kapoor sisters looked like a million bucks!