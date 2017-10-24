 »   »   » OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Received An UNEXPECTED Diwali Gift; Amitabh Bachchan & Aaradhya Loved It

OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Received An UNEXPECTED Diwali Gift; Amitabh Bachchan & Aaradhya Loved It

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

This year the Bachchan might not have celebrated like the way they used to owing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father demise, but the family received an unexpected gift at their residence during Diwali.

Before revealing what it is, let us tell you that the little sunshine Aaradhya and her grand pa Amitabh Bachchan simply loved it. Too curious to know? Scroll down!

Aishwarya Received A Special Diwali Gift!

Aishwarya Received A Special Diwali Gift!

"Celebrating Diwali with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Beam Robot was the diwali gift to their family and everyone in the family had fun with it!," wrote Harsha Kikkeri, Director of Advanced Development at Suitable Tech.

Aaradhya Must Have Loved This Diwali Gift!

Aaradhya Must Have Loved This Diwali Gift!

When a Twitterati asked his experience meeting the Bachchans, he revealed, "I was fortunate to take blessings from AmitabhJi on Diwali as well. Abhishekji came on the beam bot and played with cute Aradhya."

On That Note, Check Out How Other Celebs Enjoyed Diwali..

On That Note, Check Out How Other Celebs Enjoyed Diwali..

Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Khan bonded over Diwali party at Sonam Kapoor's residence.

Ranbir, Varun, Deepika & Karisma

Ranbir, Varun, Deepika & Karisma

Karisma Kapoor shares an adorable moment with Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan & Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia & Jacqueline

Alia & Jacqueline

Alia Bhatt & Jacqueline Fernandez quashed the rumours of their catfight and was seen having a gala time at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash.

Sid & Alia

Sid & Alia

Contrary to the rumours, Alia & Sidharth attended Diwali bash together and looked all things cute with each other.

Ranbir & Parineeti

Ranbir & Parineeti

You wouldn't want to see them together in a film? This duo will surely make one rocking pair!

Alia & Kareena

Alia & Kareena

Alia Bhatt poses with her idol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the picture was worth drooling over!

Taimur’s First Diwali

Taimur’s First Diwali

It was first Diwali of Taimur Ali Khan and see how cute does he look in a blue kurta.

Misha’s First Diwali

Misha’s First Diwali

Like Taimur, it was also Misha's first Diwali and the munchkin stole our hearts with her traditional avatar.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos