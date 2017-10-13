 »   »   » SCANDALOUS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's NARROW ESCAPE From Being SEXUALLY HARASSED By Harvey Weinstein!

The sexual harassment scandal surrounding producer Harvey Weinstein is getting murkier with each passing day.

While many big names including Angelina Jolie spoke about their horrendous experiences with the producer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's former talent manager revealed to a Hollywood leading daily how she saved Aishwarya from Harvey's evil intentions!

'Harvey Tried To Get Aishwarya Rai Alone' In this report of Variety, talent manager Simone Sheffield revealed, "I use to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. While dealing with Harvey I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone." 'He Was A Pig' "But he was a pig... looked and acted like a "big bully pig"....He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined." Here's How Simone Save Aishwarya From Harvey "When we were leaving his office he cornered me and said "what do I have to do to get her alone?" I told him to "kiss my black ass"." Harvey Threatened Simone "When Ash and I returned to our hotel, I sent Harvey a steel pig trough filled with DIET COKE as a thank you gift for the meeting. Yes, we did do business and Yes, he eventually threatened me." Simone Never Gave Harvey The Oppurtunity To Eye On Aishwarya Rai "Told me I'd never work in this business, blah blah blah....what I said to him I can't print. But you can be sure, I never gave him the opportunity to even breathe on my client." We Do Agree With Her! She further added, "Fox News. Weinstein. The President. Such abuses have gone on way before these creeps and will sadly continue until women feel empowered and protected enough to speak out." 'It Takes One Brave Soul To Take The First Stand' "They say there's strength in numbers...perhaps. BUT it takes only one brave soul to take the first stand. With social media as your platform, that one brave soul will lead an army, in no time." 'Protect One Another' "Brava Ladies....don't hold back - THE TRUTH. Protect one another. Support one another. Love one another."

We're quite shocked to learn that! What do you guys have to say about this? Jot down your thoughts in the comments section below.