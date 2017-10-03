 »   »   » NOT Kareena Or Saif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan INFLUENCED Sara Ali Khan To Be An Actress!

Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is gearing up for her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

While he is extremely supportive of her decision to pursue acting, he revealed that he or Kareena Kapoor Khan didn't influence her to be an actress but ex-flames, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

When Sara Went On A Tour With Salman While talking to Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan revealed, "I think she always wanted to be an actor ever since we went on a world tour with Salman Khan." And.. Then Sara Saw 30,000 People Screaming For Aishwarya Rai "She saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on stage and some 30,000 people were screaming when she was on stage and Sara had said ‘I quite liked this idea.," added Saif. Saif Wants Sara To Be An Artiste He further added, "I remember she used to sit on the floor and peep from behind the curtains. I do tell my kids that acting is a great job but try and be an artiste." Saif's Advice To Sara "Don't follow the rules and don't make it a 9-5 job. Read, travel, don't sleep all night or sleep all week but just be a good actor and enjoy your life." However, Saif Is Also Worried About Sara While talking to Mid-day, Saif also revealed about what worries him when it comes to Sara's filmy career and said, "I am concerned for her, which is pretty normal for any father. But, I wouldn't say I am nervous because I am not living vicariously through her." How Sara Will Deal With Failure: Saif "What worries me is the kind of relationships she is going to have. Or for that matter, how she will deal with failure - will she get upset and cry about them? These are things that niggle at me." Saif Says Sara Is An Independent Girl "She simply came to me and told me that she is doing Kedarnath. We never discussed the script in detail, as I don't think my opinion matters. Since it is her independent decision, she is happy to either fly with it or go down with it."

When asked if any other advice, he would like to give to his daughter, he said "I'm happy Sara is doing something she is passionate about. The only thing I have told her is to stay true to her job as an artiste. But Kareena pointed out that I started taking interest in my work only recently and found my way. I hope she too finds her way."