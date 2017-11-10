 »   »   » SHE IS NOT AFRAID! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan All Set To FIGHT Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan; Details Inside

SHE IS NOT AFRAID! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan All Set To FIGHT Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan; Details Inside

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Salman Khan is the king of box office. No one dares to clash with him as no one in Bollywood wants to take this huge risk.

But it seems that his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not afraid of him and is all set to lock horns with Salman on Eid 2018.

Salman & Aishwarya's Big Clash

Salman & Aishwarya's Big Clash

According to Mid-Day, ''Come 2018, Khan will find a worthy competitor at the box-office -- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.''

Race 3 Vs Fanney Khan

Race 3 Vs Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan is to clash with Salman Khan- Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3.

Salman & Aishwarya Are Not On Talking Terms

Salman & Aishwarya Are Not On Talking Terms

After the infamous break-up of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan they have not been cordial to each other.

But Audiences Are Still Interested In Aishwarya & Salman

But Audiences Are Still Interested In Aishwarya & Salman

"It will be an exciting clash, since Aishwarya and Salman's relationship continues to hold the audience's attention, even years after it went kaput.''

Both Stars Have Huge Fan Following

Both Stars Have Huge Fan Following

''While Salman boasts of tremendous box-office pull, Ash and Anil too have a huge fan following and will draw the audience to the theatres."

The Producers Met Aishwarya & Anil Recently

The Producers Met Aishwarya & Anil Recently

"Arjun N Kapoor, Prernaa Arora, Bhushan Kumar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra met Aishwarya and Anil, who were happy to have a festival release.''

The Fanney Khan Team Knows About Race 3

The Fanney Khan Team Knows About Race 3

''The team is aware of Race 3 also releasing on Eid, but they are confident of their film.''

It's Confirmed

It's Confirmed

Producers Kapoor and Kumar released a joint statement saying, "We have locked the release date of Fanney Khan on Eid 2018 (June 15). We decided on Eid because the lead character Fanney Khan, played by Anil Kapoor, is a Muslim character and there's no better day than Eid [to release it]."


So readers, are you excited for this big box office clash between the ex-lovers?

Also Read: Our Connection With Bareilly Is Of The Heart: Madhu Chopra

PICTURES: Sooraj Pancholi's Birthday Celebrations

Story first published: Friday, November 10, 2017, 11:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers