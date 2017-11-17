 »   »   » FAMILY GOALS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SLAYS As She Steps Out To Celebrate Aaradhya's Birthday [PICS]

Yesterday night (November 16, 2017), Aaradhya Bachchan stepped out with her family for a quite birthday celebration and we have all the pictures. The Bachchan parivaar was spotted dining together and their pictures are giving us major family goals.

While Aaradhya looked all things cute in her pink outfit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads with her glamorous avatar and we just can't take our eyes off her. Can't believe us? You gotta check out her pictures.

Aishwarya Rai Looked Gorgeous! Ask Aishwarya Rai Bachchan how to slay in 40s. This diva is surely ageing in reverse and we can't help ourselves from adoring her beauty. Too Cute To Handle Coming back to the birthday girl, Aaradhya was rather spotted in fun mood and she was also seen playing along with the cameras. ‘Hoodied Together’ Amitabh Bachchan, who was also spotted with Aishwarya, Abhishek & Aaradhya shared a picture from their recent outing and wrote, "Hoodied together .. stepping together .. best foot forward .. Father and Son .. the best friends ever .. !!" Family Goals, Anyone? The Bachchan parivaar was spotted at JW Marriot and Aishwarya's mom was also seen accompanying them to the family dinner. Here’s Why Aaradhya’s B’day Was A Low-key Affair Unlike every year, this time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to keep Aaradhya's birthday celebration, a low-key affair as earlier this year, she lost her father. Cute. Cuter. Cutest. Here's one super adorable picture of Aaradhya Bachchan, caught interacting with hr friend. On A Related Note, Did You Miss Big B’s Blog For Aaradhya? "The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th .. When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us .. !!! hahahaa ..!!" How Sweet Is This Picture! "Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in .. as ever .. bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond .. And the love of them that gave her to us .."

See Pictures: Priyanka Chopra's Killer Avatar From The Sets Of Quantico