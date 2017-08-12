 »   »   » DON'T MISS THESE PICS! Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hoist The Indian Flag In Melbourne!

A few hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her darling daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan hoisted the Indian flag as a part of the celebration of 70th year of India's Independence.

The duo not only hoisted the flag but also sang the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana and their pictures are unmissable! Have a look..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s OOTD "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in custom-made @manishmalhotra05 at the Flag Hoisting in Melbourne while celebrating 70 years of Indian Independence. Jewels by @shazeindia, styled by @wardrobist #stylefile #wardrobist," shared her stylist, Aastha Sharma. Flag Hoisting Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hoisting the Indian flag at Indian Film Festival in Melbourne. Awww, So Cute! These pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, interacting with a kid is too cute to handle. That’s Her Craze! "Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left Federation Square. Absolute madness as fans scrambled to get up close, some in tears," wrote a Melbourne journalist. Fans Go Crazy Over ARB’s Arrival At The Do Fans go gaga over the arrival of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Federation Square, Melbourne. Aaradhya Looks So Pretty People, present at the do just could not stop looking at Aaradhya, who looked damn pretty in an Indian lehenga. Aish With Aaradhya & Simi Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sharing stage with Aaradhya Bachchan and Simi Garewal. Beauties In White Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Simi Garewal pose for a picture during Indian Film Festival in Melbourne. Aishwarya Thanks Melbourne Thanking Melbourne for giving such an honour to her, Aishwarya said, "Thank you so much Melbourne, thank you everyone for giving us such a moment of pride and happiness with so much love and warmth. Celebrating our 70th Independence Day will forever be such a beautiful memory for me and my dearest Aaradhya." Candid Click Of Aishwarya Rai A very beautiful candid click of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, saluting the Indian flag.

