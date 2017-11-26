 »   »   » SPOTTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At A Wedding, SRK-AbRam In London & Zaheer-Sagarika At Their Sangeet

Last Sunday (November 26, 2017) was one happening weekend for many of the Bollywood celebs and we are here with their pictures.
While, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan attended the same wedding in Juhu, Shahrukh Khan was seen chilling in London with his munchkin, AbRam and Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were clicked at their 'Mehendi' ceremony.
Check Out Their Pictures Below..
Aishwarya Rai Attends A Wedding
Sporting a black saree, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked simply stunning as she was snapped inside her car sans hubby Abhishek Bachchan.
SRK-AbRam In London
On the other side, Shahrukh Khan was seen roaming around on the streets of London with his munchkin, AbRam and their picture is too cute to be missed.
Zaheer-Sagarika’s Mehendi
The newlyweds Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge pose for the media after their ‘mehendi' ceremony.
Awww!
Sagarika Ghatge's brother, Shivjeet Ghatge gives his blessings to the newly wed and the trio looks so adorable in this picture.
Friendship Goals
Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech join the celebrations of Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge's wedding and we're totally rooting for their friendship.
