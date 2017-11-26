 »   »   » SPOTTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At A Wedding, SRK-AbRam In London & Zaheer-Sagarika At Their Sangeet

Last Sunday (November 26, 2017) was one happening weekend for many of the Bollywood celebs and we are here with their pictures.

While, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan attended the same wedding in Juhu, Shahrukh Khan was seen chilling in London with his munchkin, AbRam and Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were clicked at their 'Mehendi' ceremony.

Check Out Their Pictures Below..

Aishwarya Rai Attends A Wedding Sporting a black saree, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked simply stunning as she was snapped inside her car sans hubby Abhishek Bachchan. Hrithik Roshan Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan was also snapped at the same wedding with his family. SRK-AbRam In London On the other side, Shahrukh Khan was seen roaming around on the streets of London with his munchkin, AbRam and their picture is too cute to be missed. SRK With Fans The Superstar was also seen posing for a selfie with his fans in London. Zaheer-Sagarika’s Mehendi The newlyweds Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge pose for the media after their ‘mehendi' ceremony. Awww! Sagarika Ghatge's brother, Shivjeet Ghatge gives his blessings to the newly wed and the trio looks so adorable in this picture. Friendship Goals Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech join the celebrations of Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge's wedding and we're totally rooting for their friendship. Oh Lovely! This gorgeous selfie of newlyweds got us swooning over their loveliness!

