 »   »   » SPOTTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Allahabad With Aaradhya & Abhishek Bachchan [Pictures]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Sangam along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to immerse the ashes of her father, Krishnaraj Rai.

Sporting a white ethnic wear, Aaradhya looked all exhausted owing to piping summer in Allahabad. Have a look at their pictures below..

Aishwarya With Aaradhya Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Allahabad. Spotted In Allahabad Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya were in the city to immerse the ashes of Krishnaraj Rai who passed away in March this year. In Pic: Aishwarya Rai Carrying Aaradhya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dad was suffering from lymphoma cancer that spread to his brain and was in the ICU for over a week. They Performed The Rituals At Sangam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vrinda Rai performed the rituals at Sangam, the holy river bank. Recently, They Had Visited Temples In Mangalore A week after his death, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya had visited Mangalore to meet their family members and also visit some temples. Aishwarya Had Also Visited Sahasralingeshwara Temple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also visited the Sahasralingeshwara temple in Uppinangady along with Aaradhya to offer prayers for her late father. Aishwarya Rai Sporting A White Ethnic Wear Dressed in a white ethnic wear, along with a pallu on her head, Aishwarya was seen sporting a red teeka on her forehead while she was snapped by the paparazzi. Abhishek In A White Pathani Whereas, Abhishek was seen sporting a white pathani with a light yellow Nehru jacket.

As far as their work front is concerned, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, while Abhishek Bachchan in Paltan.