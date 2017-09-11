 »   »   » HOT NOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Throwing STARRY TANTRUMS Over A Film With Abhishek? Here's The Truth

Ever since, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made her comeback in the industry through Jazbaa, she has been all over the news for being showered with the film offers.

Recently, an entertainment had reported that the actress is throwing starry tantrums over a film with Shailesh R Singh, for which Abhishek Bachchan was also approached. Surprised? Well, don't be because the director got a totally different story to tell.