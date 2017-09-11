 »   »   » HOT NOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Throwing STARRY TANTRUMS Over A Film With Abhishek? Here's The Truth

Ever since, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made her comeback in the industry through Jazbaa, she has been all over the news for being showered with the film offers.
Recently, an entertainment had reported that the actress is throwing starry tantrums over a film with Shailesh R Singh, for which Abhishek Bachchan was also approached. Surprised? Well, don't be because the director got a totally different story to tell.
Here’s The Truth..
Reacting to the rumour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, throwing tantrums, Shailesh R Singh took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours and wrote, "We had a pleasant meeting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan few days back. Plz don't report a baseless info."
Abhishek Is Interested In The Film
Not so long ago, Shailesh had also confirmed approaching Abhishek and had said, "Yes, I have approached Abhishek and he has shown interest in the film."
‘I’m Planning To Give Aishwarya Rai A Narration Soon’
"We are discussing with Aishwarya Rai's team and will be giving her a narration soon. She has conveyed to us that she's interested in meeting us and hearing the story. I am planning to give Aishwarya a narration soon."
Why Shailesh Singh Wants Abhishek Bachchan?
"I would definitely love to make a film with Abhishek. I had wanted to work with Abhishek for a long time but we got a good story now. Abhishek and I are both excited about the story. He is a superb human being and a great actor. The subject is strong and befitting his persona."
Similarly, He’s Also Keen To Work With Aishwarya Rai
"I would love to work with Aishwarya in this film too as she suits the role. We cast actors in films keeping in perspective whether the roles suit them or not. I like to cast the actor according to the character."
Aishwarya’s Other Commitments
Currently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Fanney Khan. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.