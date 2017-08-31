 »   »   » She's 11 Years Older Than Him! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Romance This YOUNG Star For The FIRST Time!

Last year, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romanced Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, her sizzling hot chemistry with Ranbir became the talk of the town.

Now, in her next film, Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai is all set to romance a yet another young actor and we bet, you can't guess his name. Talking about the age difference, she is eleven years older than him and we just can't wait to see their chemistry on screen!



It's None Other Than Rajkummar Rao It's official now that Rajkummar Rao has roped in for this project. He was informed on Tuesday by producer Prernaa Arora while he was shooting for Bose in Poland "We're friends and have been discussing films for a while," said Rao.

Rajkummar On Aishwarya Rai "She's the most beautiful woman in the world. It's a great story, there's a lot of love, and the content is not just entertaining but is detailed and different."

Rajkummar On His Prep Work "There will be lots of workshops and readings once I am back," added Rajkummar Rao, while talking to an entertainment portal.

Will We Hear Him Croon On Screen? As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen stepping in the shoe of a singer, when Rajkummar Rao was asked, if he will croon on screen too, he said, "I can't reveal much about the character."

When Rajkummar Met Aishwarya For The First Time Rajkummar Rao met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the first time at the recent Melbourne International Film Festival where he was honoured with the Best Actor Award for Trapped.

Are You Excited For This Pair? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Rajkummar Rao will be one of the most unconventional pairs of the B-town. We're damn excited to see them on the silver screen What about you?



On a related note, Fanney Khan deals with the very sensitive topic i.e., body-shaming and the film also casts Anil Kapoor in the lead role.