SPOTTED SEPARATELY! Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was NOT Accompanied By Abhishek For Ganapati Darshan?

It's that time of year, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits GSB Seva Mandal to seek Bappa's blessing with her family. She was spotted with her sunshine, Aaradhya Bachchan and needless to say both of them looked lovely in their pink outfits.

Wondering, how come Abhishek Bachchan did not accompany Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya during their pandal hopping? The reason behind his absence is - he was spotted visiting another Ganapati mandal, with his dad Amitabh Bachchan i.e., Lalbaughcha Raja darshan.

Check Out Their Pictures Below..

Aishwarya Rai With Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited GSB Seva Mandal along with her family, a tradition she follows every year.

Seeking Blessing

She can be seen here seeking blessing from the Lord Ganesha, as well as the pandit, present inside the mandal.

Fans Go Berserk..

Going by the picture, one can assume that how crowd went berserk, spotting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the mandal.

How Beautiful..

Even in her candid pictures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looks so beautiful. Isn't it?

ARB Is All Smiles

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all smiles as she enters the GSB mandal to seek Bappa's blessing.

Pic Credit: Instagram

Her pictures from GSB Seva Mandal are going viral on the social media.

Big B Was Accompanied By Abhishek Bachchan

"T 2529 - Divinity calls .. divinity blesses .. divinity be upon us .. "लाल बाघ च राजा" ।। दर्शन के अभिलाषी ।। गणपति बप्पा मोरेय ।।," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Father-Son Duo Offers Prayers

The father-son duo, Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan, was seen offering prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Abhishek In His Signature Outfit

Sporting a white pathani kurta, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in his signature traditional look.

Big B Offers Pranam To The Ganapati’s Idol

Amitabh Bachchan offers ‘Pranam' at one of the biggest Ganapati mandals of India.

Story first published: Monday, August 28, 2017, 6:18 [IST]
