 »   »   » SHE LOOKS LIKE A GODDESS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In A Red Saree [NEW PHOTOS]

SHE LOOKS LIKE A GODDESS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In A Red Saree [NEW PHOTOS]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Every time, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out, her pictures are all over the social media platforms and why not? She is one of those rare ladies from the B-town, who has stopped ageing!

A few hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted at the Lalbaugcha Raja, while sporting a bright red saree and trust us, if we say, she is looking no less than a goddess! Have a look at her latest pictures below..

Seeking Blessings

Seeking Blessings

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seeking blessings from Ganapati Bappa at Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai.

Heavenly Gorgeous..

Heavenly Gorgeous..

Sporting a bright red coloured saree, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked heavenly gorgeous and it's tough to take our eyes of her.

Such A Humble Actress

Such A Humble Actress

See, how patiently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is posing for a selfie with the crowd.

Crowd Goes Crazy

Crowd Goes Crazy

The crowd goes crazy as they spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Divine Pictures

Divine Pictures

These divine pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are too beautiful to make your day.

Candid Clicks

Candid Clicks

Even her candid pictures look so perfect. Don't you agree with us, guys?

Aish-Abhi Captured In A Same Pose

Aish-Abhi Captured In A Same Pose

A few days ago, Abhishek Bachchan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya In Sabyasachi

Aishwarya In Sabyasachi

In case, if you're drooling over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red saree, let us tell you that it's from Sabyasachi.

In Pic: Aishwarya At Lalbaugcha Raja

In Pic: Aishwarya At Lalbaugcha Raja

Earlier, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's home.

Aishwarya Has Been A Regular At The Pandal

Aishwarya Has Been A Regular At The Pandal

You must know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes it a point to visit the famous Ganpati every year. She usually either goes with her husband Abhishek Bachchan or the entire Bachchan family goes on a Ganpati Darshan together. However, looks like this time, the diva opted to go alone for the darshan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Story first published: Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 1:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos