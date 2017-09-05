 »   »   » SHE LOOKS LIKE A GODDESS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In A Red Saree [NEW PHOTOS]

Every time, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out, her pictures are all over the social media platforms and why not? She is one of those rare ladies from the B-town, who has stopped ageing!
A few hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted at the Lalbaugcha Raja, while sporting a bright red saree and trust us, if we say, she is looking no less than a goddess! Have a look at her latest pictures below..
Seeking Blessings
Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seeking blessings from Ganapati Bappa at Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai.
Heavenly Gorgeous..
Sporting a bright red coloured saree, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked heavenly gorgeous and it's tough to take our eyes of her.
Such A Humble Actress
See, how patiently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is posing for a selfie with the crowd.
Aish-Abhi Captured In A Same Pose
A few days ago, Abhishek Bachchan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his father Amitabh Bachchan.
Aishwarya In Sabyasachi
In case, if you're drooling over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red saree, let us tell you that it's from Sabyasachi.
In Pic: Aishwarya At Lalbaugcha Raja
Earlier, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's home.
Aishwarya Has Been A Regular At The Pandal
You must know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes it a point to visit the famous Ganpati every year. She usually either goes with her husband Abhishek Bachchan or the entire Bachchan family goes on a Ganpati Darshan together. However, looks like this time, the diva opted to go alone for the darshan.