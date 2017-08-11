 »   »   » Picture! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks The Red Carpet For IFFM; Fans Go Crazy!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular names from the B-town. The actress, who is currently in Melbourne, walked the red carpet for Indian Film Festival in Melbourne and sent the crowd in frenzy!

ALSO SEE: Esha Gupta Flaunts Her NAKED Butt In New Pictures

Sporting a black embroidered gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked pretty. You can have a look at her picture from Melbourne's Recital Centre, below.

The 43-year-old star will also hoist the Indian national flag at the iconic Federation Square building on August 12 to mark the 70th Indian Independence Day celebrations.

"IFFM is proud to welcome one of India's most loved and iconic actors - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - to the festival and look forward to celebrating Indian cinema in Australia," had said Mitu Bhowmick-Lange.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor.