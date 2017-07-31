 »   »   » UNEXPECTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will NOT Romance Anil Kapoor, Read His Surprising Revelations!

Anil Kapoor, who is leaving no stones unturned to promote his forthcoming film, Mubarakan, has made some surprising revelations about his yet another project, Fanney Khan, in which he will be seen opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

While, talking to BollywoodLife, Anil Kapoor revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will not romance him and also talked about her equation with her. Read on to know, what did he say:

Anil Kapoor On Aishwarya Rai Anil Kapoor reveals, "Most exciting part is she (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is not opposite me. So that makes it different." He Further Adds.. "Not that she was opposite me in Taal she was opposite Akshaye Khanna. But there was a certain undercurrent of romance in Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, she was my wife." Anil Calls His Casting Opposite Aish, Exciting The Mubarakan actor further went on and said, "So we both are strangers in the film, strangers who come together but there is no romance which makes it exciting. That is the different part of our casting." Mr Kapoor On His Bonding With Aishwarya Rai "Aishwarya and I got along very well. I got along very well with her mother also. We shared a great bond." Anil Shares A Great Rapport With Aish & Her Mother "And both usually what happens is you share a bond with the mother and not with the daughter, but here I shared a bond with both of them and we still share it." Aishwarya Rai Is The Most Beautiful Girl: Anil "And obviously she is very intelligent and sharp and she speaks very well. She is the most beautiful girl, who can be more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai? You cannot take your eyes off her." Aishwarya Is A Great Dancer: Anil "And she is a great dancer. Her dancing in Taal was fantastic. There were certain scenes we did in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, which were very dramatic and very convincing and both films have been very successful and they have a recall value." Anil Kapoor On Taal & HDAPH He concluded by saying, "Sometimes you do films and people forget about it. But both these films there are certain things which people still remember, be it the music."

Anil Kapoor hopes to witness success with Fanney Khan at the box office and said, "Hopefully Fanney Khan can be something that we hit a hattrick!"