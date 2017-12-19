 »   »   » Aiyaary Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra & Manoj Bajpayee Look Intense In This Action-Thriller!

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Aiyaary is out and showcases the rift between two army officers along with the outside influencers, who want to get rich by siphoning military equipments.

Also Read: Hot Bikini Pictures Of Amy Jackson From Ibiza!



Watch the trailer of Aiyaary below!



It's powerful, right? The trailer surely leaves an impact and it's hard to pinpoint who really is the bad guy here! Could it be Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee or Naseeruddin Shah? We never know until we hit the theatres and findout.



Also Read: Sunny Leone Demands A Fee More Than Baahubali 2's Anushka Shetty?



Aiyaary is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018 and will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Padman. Both the films have different content and revolves around India. We're sure Aiyaary and Padman will be successful at the box office.



Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About Her Marriage & Separation!