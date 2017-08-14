 »   »   » HOW COOL! Ajay Devgn And Kajol Have No Qualms About Nysa Taking Up Acting As A Profession

We know that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are doting parents to Nysa and Yug. While most of the star kids are expected to choose the same profession their parents are in, one wonders if Nysa too would end up following her parent's footsteps.

Unlike Sridevi who in one of her previous interviews, revealed how she was a little apprehensive about her daughter Jhanvi joining the showbiz, Kajol has a different take on her daughter taking a plunge in Bollywood.



When quizzed if she and her husband Ajay would be comfortable if Nysa plans to take up acting as a career, here's what the 'VIP 2' actress had to say...



'Ajay Is A Very Understanding Father' Kajol was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "Ajay is a very understanding and accepting father. We won't force our kids to take the profession we are in, but if they want it themselves, we will support them."

'I Hope My Relationship With My Children Keeps Changing With Time, Age And Maturity' Earlier while talking to Pinkvilla, Kajol had said, "As for my relationship with my children, I hope it keeps changing with time, age and maturity for one reason that at one point of time I felt they were quite helpless. They grew into being individuals and hopefully I have brought them up well enough that I know a good mother and god willing I will turn into a great friend eventually."

Nysa Thinks Her Mother Is Too Sentimental About Things In the same interview Kajol had mentioned, "She thinks I am too sentimental about things. She thinks I get touched, upset very easily. She thinks I am a little OTT. But I guess, it is okay. Children are bound to think that of their parents."

'Nysa Has A Good Head On Her Shoulders' Kajol was quoted as saying, "Honestly, she doesn't have that many (mood-swings). She is quite stable that way, I have to say considering all the other children I see of her age. She has a good head on her shoulders. I talk to her a lot about random stuff. I know when I hear her opinions about certain things that she is very intelligent and a balanced girl and that gives me a hope for the future."





'Yug Has Grown Up With Our Stardom' "I think he has grown up with our stardom. I don't know if they went through a period of getting used to it. As far as stardom is concerned, we keep it at the gate, no further. We try to keep them balanced and normal. So, they are very very normal children."



Well, it's quite refreshing to hear Kajol talking so candidly about her kids!