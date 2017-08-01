 »   »   » HOW PROTECTIVE OF THEM! Ajay Devgn & Kajol Keep Their Kids Away From Media For This Reason

We live in times where each and every move of star kids are constantly scrutinized by the media and it becomes difficult for them to avoid getting papped especially if you are a son/ daughter of a popular star.

Despite of all this frenzy, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have still managed to keep their kids, Yug and Nysa away from the prying eyes of media. Recently while talking to PTI, Kajol got candid about why she keeps her children away from the spotlight. Scroll down to read more...