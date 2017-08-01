 »   »   » HOW PROTECTIVE OF THEM! Ajay Devgn & Kajol Keep Their Kids Away From Media For This Reason

We live in times where each and every move of star kids are constantly scrutinized by the media and it becomes difficult for them to avoid getting papped especially if you are a son/ daughter of a popular star.
Despite of all this frenzy, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have still managed to keep their kids, Yug and Nysa away from the prying eyes of media. Recently while talking to PTI, Kajol got candid about why she keeps her children away from the spotlight. Scroll down to read more...
It's Ajay Devgn- Kajol's Collective Decision
Kajol was quoted as saying, "Ajay and I made a conscious decision to keep our children away from the media."
They Want To Keep Yug & Nysa Away From Unnecessary Burden
She further said, "We feel we want to keep them away from the pressure, from the unnecessary burden which will come on them. I don't want that to happen."
It Should Be Her Kids' Choice
She said, "They shouldn't be under pressure by the media, public or even unknowingly by me, to become something. It should be their choice what they want to become, I will give them the platform to have that choice, but the choice has to be theirs with a free and clear mind."
Yug & Nysa Understand Their Parents' Profession
Kajol says their kids understand her and Ajay's profession since they were too small. She was quoted as saying, "Yug knows his father is an action star and he has done so many films. But at the end of the day, we have to explain to them that this is work, this is an outer personality which people look at us from the outside. We are your parents first and after that everything else."
Kajol Never Had To Sacrifice Her Career For Her Children
Explaining why her kids will always remain her top priority, Kajol said, "It is no sacrifice. I had children because I wanted to take their responsibility. It is really not a sacrifice, they are my top priority. Work is a part of my life and if God willing, it will forever be but my family, kids, they are life itself."