 »   »   » Ajay Devgn Doesn't Believe In Films With Vulgar Jokes Where Heroines Are Used As Props!

Ajay Devgn, who is ready with the fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise, says their movie is a clean comedy that gives equal importance to both male and female actors.

"Comedy is not male dominated space, the fact is very few clean comedies are being made. In our film, there are four- five male heroes but the actresses also have equally good roles."



Here's Why Ajay Doesn't Believe In Films With Vulgar Jokes "There are films in which there are vulgar or double meaning jokes and actresses are used as props and men do the comedy. But we don't believe in this," Ajay told PTI.

Ajay's Attempt Is To Always Make A Family Entertainer. "There are very few family entertainers being made today. I try to maintain and keep every film of mine as a family entertainer so that everyone can go and watch."

Parineeti & Tabu Are The New Members Of Golmaal Family Apart from Ajay, Golmaal Again features Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor. While Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are the new additions to the Rohit Shetty helmed film.

Of All The Golmaal Franchise, Ajay Didn't Like Golmaal 2 "I am also not very fond of the second part. But then the third one was good. My favourite is the first and the fourth one."

How Sweet Is That! Ajay says the team of Golmaal never expected that the franchise will be loved and accepted by the audience so much.

"The films did well not only in theatres but even on television. All the characters became memorable... Then we had the second and the third part coming up but we never thought it would go so ahead. This time we are hoping the fifth part will be made."





The Shivaay star says the shooting experience for Golmaal franchise is always amazing.



"Everybody feels sad when the shoot is over, I feel happy as I am done with it, done with my responsibility."



The film will open in theatres on October 20.



Credits: PTI