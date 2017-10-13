 »   »   » MAJOR BURNS! Ajay Devgn Lashes Out At Those Who Label Comedy Films As 'Brainless'

They say 'comedy is a serious business'. But, sadly, there are a certain section of people who label comedy films as 'no brainer'.

Recently when we caught up with Ajay Devgn during Golmaal Again promotions, the actor was asked about his thoughts about this perception about comedy films. And guess what, he didn't mince his words when it came to saying it the way it is. Read on to know what he told us...



'Most Of These Intelligent People Have Seen The Golmaal Franchise' Ajay said, "Most of these intelligent people have seen the Golmaal franchise."

For The Sake Of Reputation He quipped, "They all are the closet audience of our films who don't admit that they liked the film to maintain their reputation in the society."

'Comedy Films Have To Be Made With Brains' "Why wouldn't you want to enjoy? When they watch a Hollywood comedy on similar lines, they love it because it's in English. These films have to be made with brain. I don't know why would you call these films brainless," concluded Ajay.





On Horror Comedies Not Doing Well In Bollywood When given the example of Great Grand Masti when it comes to horror comedies not doing in Bollywood, Ajay said, "That's not a horror comedy, that was more of a sex comedy. Bhool Bhulaiya worked, and I think that's the only horror comedy I recall in the recent past that was made.

It's a great genre, in fact, it is a fabulous genre. Golmaal Again has got a good story base or rather, I would say an emotional story base. The story starts from our childhood."

Are Entertaining Films The Need Of The Day? To this, Ajay replied, "Entertainment doesn't mean only laughing. Entertainment is something that grips you, something that makes you a part of the film for 2 hours. It can be any genre. When the audience starts relating with the characters, they get entertained."





Ajay On Why He Is More Cautious When It Comes To Picking Up Scripts In The Last Few Years "Detailing of the script has become important. Most of the audience feel that as an actor we have made a film.

They don't understand the concept of who has made the film and who is acting in it, so it becomes your responsibility to make sure that the film is good enough. The transition happened gradually, especially in the last two years."



Do you folks agree with what Ajay has to say? Do let us know in the comment section below.