 »   »   » He Once Called Her A BORN LIAR! Ajay Devgn REACTS To Raveena Tandon's Dig At Older Actors!

Ajay Devgn shares an interesting history with Raveena Tandon. Who does not know about their infamous war of words, where Ajay had called Raveena a born liar and a lunatic (more about it later).

A few days ago, Raveena Tandon took a dig at older actors working with younger actresses. Now Ajay Devgn has reacted to it.

What Raveena Had Said As per Bollywood Life, ''Raveena Tandon had said while talking about a possible Andaz Apna Apna sequel, "I would love to be a game for it but I know that my photograph is gonna be hanging there.'' She Took A Dig... ''Aamir and Salman will be garlanding me and lolo and saying ‘hamaari biwiyan mar gayi, ab kya karein" and they will be running after 21 year old heroines. So that's how the sequel's gonna start.(sic)" Ajay Devgn Does Not Agree "No, that's not true. It's according to what the script and the film demands." He Explains... He added, "I am working with Tabu right now, that says it all..." Ajay Dated Raveena Once? As per reports, Ajay Devgn left Raveena Tandon for Karisma Kapoor and she was the reason behind the ugly break-up between Raveena and him. Now Let's Tell You About Their Infamous Fight After their break-up, in an interview to a leading film magazine, Ajay Devgn had said, ''If I reveal all the skeletons in her cupboard, she won't be able to show her face in public again?‘' Raveena Is A Born Liar "Everyone knows that she is a born liar, that's why her silly statements don't upset me too much.'' Raveena Has Crossed The Limits Of Decency ''But, this time she has gone too far, she has crossed the limits of decency. It's high time I gave her some advice. This girl must go to a psychiatrist immediately to get her head examined.'' She Will Land Up In A lunatic Asylum ''Otherwise, she will land up in a lunatic asylum. I'm quite willing to accompany her to the shrink's office." Her So-Called Suicide Was Also A Publicity Gimmick ‘'She is just trying to get publicity by linking her name with mine. Her so-called suicide attempt was also a publicity gimmick.''

Controversial...isn't it?

