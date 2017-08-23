 »   »   » CONTROVERSIAL! Will Kajol & Karan Johar End Their Ugly Fight? Read Ajay Devgn’s Reply..

Recently, we saw that Kajol had liked the picture of Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi and we all were left with a hope that there's a still a possibility of reconciliation between them.

Interestingly, when Kajol's doting hubby, Ajay Devgn was asked if Kajol & Karan have buried their hatchet, the actor rather gave a surprising reply. Here's what he said:

Ajay Devgn Chose To Stay Mum.. Ajay Devgn today chose not to comment on the reports of his wife Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar rekindling their friendship. He Says He Doesn’t Wanna Talk About It.. He told PTI, "I have never ever spoken about personal topics and issues. So this is something very personal I really wouldn't like to talk about it. I've maintained this, in general, that I do not speak about personal life." Earlier, Karan Had Blamed Kajol For His Ugly Fight With Her In his autobiography Karan had said that his nearly 25-year-long friendship with Kajol ended prior to the release of his and Ajay's films ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and ‘Shivaay'. Has Ajay Watched Kajol’s VIP? "I haven't seen that film yet. I think I'll watch it once my film releases as I am completely caught up with this." "But Kajol and I don't discuss work, we talk about other things. There is no time for work. When I go home, I completely switch off from my work," he added.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Baadshaho, which is scheduled to release on September 1.

