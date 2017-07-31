 »   »   » BIG SHOCKER! Ajay Devgn SCOLDS Kajol Every Day; Is Everything Okay In Their Marriage?

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most respected couples of Bollywood. They are blessed with two adorable children.

But even today, Kajol gets a regular scolding from husband Ajay Devgn and the reason will surprise you.

Ajay Devgn Blasts Me In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Kajol said that she pays a huge cost because of her honesty, "Huge cost. Ajay (Devgn) blasts me every other day.'' My Nature Lands Ajay In Trouble ''I can't take diplomacy seriously even though it lands my husband in trouble with people in the industry.'' At Parties, Ajay Scolds Me ''At parties, he chides me for saying things as is. But believe me, I say things in the nicest of ways with the best of intentions.'' It's Difficult To Be... ''Fortunately for me, people forgive me a lot. It's difficult to be diplomatic. I'll forget what you lied about." After Marriage, Priorities Change In an interview to a daily, Kajol also talked about an actresses' life post marriage, ''After marriage, priorities change. Socially and personally, I am entrusted with more responsibilities, so is my partner.'' Here, Marrying The Man Is Not Enough ''In this country, marrying the man is not enough. You marry an entire family. My attitude to life changed after marriage.'' I Accepted It & Went Ahead ''I accepted it and went ahead with everything just the way I should have. Men have their own share of chaos to deal with in order to adjust.'' Career After Marriage ''As far as careers are concerned, women have to look at it in a more balanced way.'' Female Actors Are Less Appealing After Marriage ''In India, with female actors, what changes is how people look at them. After marriage, she is less appealing because she is 'taken'."

