 »   »   » Ajay Devgn Shows Who's The Boss By Beating Shahrukh Khan At The Box Office! Read Details

Ajay Devgn Shows Who's The Boss By Beating Shahrukh Khan At The Box Office! Read Details

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Ajay Devgn has always been considered as an underdog in Bollywood, but the actor can throw in some punches at the box office making the biggies look weak. Be it during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Vs Shivaay or the latest Jab Harry Met Sejal Vs Baadshaho, he has proved that he's an indispensable star and his latest film Baadshaho defeated Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal's lifetime collection at the box office.

Yes, Shahrukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal fell flat on its face and had a lifetime collection of just 64.32 Crores (35 days) and Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho has already earned 68.24 Crores in just 9 days and we're sure the film will hold still until Friday or more, adding more revenue to its kitty. So once again, Ajay Devgn has shown the Bollywood biggies who's the boss and he's an actor to watch out for.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn shows who's the boss! Beats the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan at the box office, hands down!

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan

SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal had a lifetime collection of 64.32 Crores at the box office in 35 days.

Baadshaho

Baadshaho

Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho collected 68.24 Crores at the box office in just 9 days.

JHMS Major Flop

JHMS Major Flop

While Jab Harry Met Sejal ended up being a major flop, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho is still doing great with the audiences.

Indispensable Star

Indispensable Star

Ajay Devgn is surely an indispensable star in the Bollywood film industry

Any Day & Any Time

Any Day & Any Time

He is capable of taking any biggie head on and will come out as the winner!

Shivaay Vs ADHM

Shivaay Vs ADHM

He did the same when Shivaay released. He gave fitting competition to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Giving The Chills

Giving The Chills

Though ADHM fared better at the box office compared to Shivaay, he still gave Karan Johar the chills!

Golmaal Again

Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in the comedy film Golmaal Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The Real Winner

The Real Winner

So this time, Ajay Devgn is the clear winner by beating Shahrukh Khan at the box office.

Story first published: Monday, September 11, 2017, 11:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos