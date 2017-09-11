 »   »   » Ajay Devgn Shows Who's The Boss By Beating Shahrukh Khan At The Box Office! Read Details

Ajay Devgn has always been considered as an underdog in Bollywood, but the actor can throw in some punches at the box office making the biggies look weak. Be it during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Vs Shivaay or the latest Jab Harry Met Sejal Vs Baadshaho, he has proved that he's an indispensable star and his latest film Baadshaho defeated Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal's lifetime collection at the box office.
Yes, Shahrukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal fell flat on its face and had a lifetime collection of just 64.32 Crores (35 days) and Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho has already earned 68.24 Crores in just 9 days and we're sure the film will hold still until Friday or more, adding more revenue to its kitty. So once again, Ajay Devgn has shown the Bollywood biggies who's the boss and he's an actor to watch out for.
SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal had a lifetime collection of 64.32 Crores at the box office in 35 days.
While Jab Harry Met Sejal ended up being a major flop, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho is still doing great with the audiences.
He did the same when Shivaay released. He gave fitting competition to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Though ADHM fared better at the box office compared to Shivaay, he still gave Karan Johar the chills!
Ajay Devgn will next be seen in the comedy film Golmaal Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.