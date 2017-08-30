 »   »   » DON'T MISS! Ajay Devgn Said THIS About Esha Gupta & Ileana D'Cruz's CATFIGHT During Baadshaho Shoot!

With the clock finally ticking down to the Baadshaho showdown at the box office, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D'Cruz set out for their last leg of promotions.

Recently, the Baadshaho team interacted with BollywoodLife and much to our surprise, Ajay Devgn was seen pulling legs of Esha & Ileana by commenting on their catfight. Here's what he said:



Of Course, It's All Meant In Jest! When Ileana was asked about her equation with her co-star, Esha Gupta, Ajay Devgn jumped in between and said, "You know we were very lucky that she (Ileana) and Esha did not have too much work together otherwise they would've fought."

Here's How Ileana Reacted To Ajay's Statement On a serious note, Ileana rather gave a valid explanation and said, "We didn't fight in Rustom, why would we fight now?"

Ajay Admits That He Was Simply Pulling Their Legs Later, Ajay Devgn clarified that he was just pulling their (Esha & Ileana) legs and said, "If it was serious we won't be pulling the leg."

No Catfight Between Ileana & Esha Ileana D'Cruz agreed with Ajay Devgn and said, "We'll be trying our best to hide it, if it was serious.



On a related note, Baadshaho is based against the backdrop of 1975 emergency and the film is directed by Milan Luthria and is all set to hit the theatres on September 1, 2017.