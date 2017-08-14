 »   »   » BEWARE! Ajay Devgn To Play An Income Tax Officer In Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid

Ajay Devgn is currently on a signing spree. While all eyes are set towards his upcoming release Baadshaho, the actor has already signed a new film.
Want to know more details about this film? Scroll down to read more...
Ajay Devgn Signs A New Film
Filmaker Raj Kumar Gupta of 'No One Killed Jessica' fame has roped in Ajay Devgn for his next film titled Raid.
Ajay's Role In The Movie
Set in 1980s, Raid will have Ajay playing an Income Tax Officer based in Uttar Pradesh.
More Details
While talking about this flick, Gupta was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "Raid is a story that needs to be told on the big screen, and I'm looking forward to working with Ajay on a subject like this." The film will hit the shooting floors in September.
Baadshaho
Talking about Baadshaho, the makers recently released the trailer of this film which is set against the backdrop of 1975 emergency period. The action thriller also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjai Mishra.
Golmaal Again
Ajay also has Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again hitting the theatrical screens this Diwali.
Coming back to Raid, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and is slated to release on 20th April 2018.