 »   »   » BEWARE! Ajay Devgn To Play An Income Tax Officer In Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid

Ajay Devgn is currently on a signing spree. While all eyes are set towards his upcoming release Baadshaho, the actor has already signed a new film.

Ajay Devgn Signs A New Film Filmaker Raj Kumar Gupta of 'No One Killed Jessica' fame has roped in Ajay Devgn for his next film titled Raid. Ajay's Role In The Movie Set in 1980s, Raid will have Ajay playing an Income Tax Officer based in Uttar Pradesh. More Details While talking about this flick, Gupta was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "Raid is a story that needs to be told on the big screen, and I'm looking forward to working with Ajay on a subject like this." The film will hit the shooting floors in September. Baadshaho Talking about Baadshaho, the makers recently released the trailer of this film which is set against the backdrop of 1975 emergency period. The action thriller also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjai Mishra. Golmaal Again Ajay also has Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again hitting the theatrical screens this Diwali. Ajay Devgn says, love doing STUNTS with Vidhyut Jammval; Watch Video | FilmiBeat Tanaaji- The Unsung Warrior Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is all set to play the legendary Tanaji Malusare in Om Raut's Tanaji- The Unsung Warrior.

Coming back to Raid, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and is slated to release on 20th April 2018.