 »   »   » Ajay Devgn Will Never Star In 'This Type' Of Movies! Read Details

Ajay Devgn has proved once again with Golmaal Again that he's an actor who can never be taken lightly and is capable of delivering hits at the box office and has a midas touch. However, the actor revealed that he'll never do a movie which has double meaning and he won't star in any movie where he can't watch it with his own kids. He revealed that starring in Rascals in 2011 was a mistake and he's learnt a lesson from it as to not repeat again.

"That was the only mistake and I learnt from it. That had some double-meaning dialogues, and the kind of response I got for it, from the audience was, 'We don't expect this from you, because after Golmaal and Singham, kids go to watch your films'. That's when I decided I will not do something which you can't watch with your family. I have kids at home, so I don't want to do any films which I can't watch with them," revealed Ajay Devgn.

