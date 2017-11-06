 »   »   » SHOCKING Revelation! Akshay Kumar Accepts Actresses Are Treated Like TIME BOMBS In Bollywood!

We all are aware of the fact that the shelf life of an actress is really less as compared to actors in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are around 50 years old but they are still playing the lead role in movies. On the other hand, actresses of their age are either retired or playing the role of a mother.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar admitted that actresses are treated like time bombs in the Hindi film industry. Read his shocking revelation below.

It's Not Fair "Unfortunately, actresses are treated like time bombs, which I feel is completely unfair." I Am Proud Of Those Actresses Who Have... "I'm beyond proud of all [those] who have not let the 10-year shelf life have any significance for their careers and have stormed past [that deadline] with pride." I Am Very Disciplined On his health, the actor said, "I'm proud of how I've carried myself, how disciplined I am about my workouts and, most importantly, my health.'' Young Actors Are Giving Us Run For The Money "But these young [actors] are the ones giving us old men a run for our money, not the other way round." No One Had A Six-Pack Earlier ''When I entered the industry, no one knew what a six-pack was - now everyone has it.'' On Feeling Young He stated, "To feel young, one must act young. We are only ever as old as we feel." I Am Still Hungry For Success ''So I make sure that I still live like the world is my oyster, and [have] a smile that's as hungry for success and happiness as the day I started 26 years ago.''

On the professional front, Akshay will next be seen in Padman. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Padman will release on January 26, 2018.

