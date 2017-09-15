 »   »   » Akshay Kumar Sends Out A Heart-warming Birthday Wish To His Son Aarav!

Akshay Kumar wished his son Aarav a very happy birthday on Twitter and the caption shows how cherished the father-son relationship really is. The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay, said that he still remembers how he taught Aarav to climb trees during his childhood, and now Aarav, taught him how to do a video call on his mobile phone!
He posted a picture of Aarav with the caption, "From teaching you how to climb a tree, to learning from you how to make a video call...Happy birthday to my favoritest human being." Aww, isn't that really sweet from daddy Akshay? Aarav is celebrating his 15th birthday today on September 14, 2017.
Karate Kid
The young lad, is very good at karate and is learning other forms of martial arts as well.
Swiss Holiday
The family went on a holiday to Switzerland last month and had a wonderful time there.
From teaching you how to climb a tree,to learning from you how to make a video call...Happy birthday to my favoritest human being 😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/z6Kx6A9MhI— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 15, 2017