 »   »   » Akshay Kumar Sends Out A Heart-warming Birthday Wish To His Son Aarav!

Akshay Kumar wished his son Aarav a very happy birthday on Twitter and the caption shows how cherishing the father-son relationship really is. The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay, said that he still remembers how he taught Aarav to climb trees during his childhood, and now Aarav, taught him how to do a video call on his mobile phone!

He posted a picture of Aarav with the caption, "From teaching you how to climb a tree, to learning from you how to make a video call...Happy birthday to my favoritest human being." Aww, isn't that really sweet from daddy Akshay? Aarav is celebrating his 15th birthday today on September 14, 2017.

Birthday Boy Aarav Akshay Kumar sent out birthday wishes to his son Aarav on Twitter. Aarav Kumar Aarav Kumar celebrates his 15th birthday today on September 14, 2017. Karate Kid The young lad, is very good at Karate and is learning other forms of Martial Arts as well. PM Narendra Modi He even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got his ears pulled by him in jest. Blessed Family Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara. Swiss Holiday The family went on a holiday to Switzerland last month and had wonderful time there. Fatherly Love Akshay Kumar absolutely loves both his children Aarav and Nitara. Fit As A Fiddle We're sure Aarav will end up being as fit as his father when he grows up! Bollywood Debut? He might even enter Bollywood as well! We never know! Birthday Party Well, Aarav's birthday party will see his family and friends in attendance tonight!